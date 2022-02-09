Rebekah Vardy’s agent admits leaking stories about Coleen Rooney in messages

Rebekah Vardy’s agent admitted leaking information to the press about Coleen Rooney in a series of explosive messages revealed during the latest stage of a legal battle between the footballers’ wives, the High Court heard.

In 2019, Ms Rooney had stories from her personal life leaked to the papers.

To find the culprit, she posted fake information to her Instagram Stories and gradually whittled down her audience to just Ms Vardy’s account.

Ms Rooney then claimed it was Ms Vardy who had been leaking stories to The Sun.

