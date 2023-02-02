Moment one of Britain’s oldest runners completes muddy 15-mile race

Heartwarming footage captures the moment of Britain’s oldest runners crossed the finish line of a muddy 15-mile race - with a fellow jogger holding his hand.

Albert Miles, 86, was almost convinced to pull out of the Benfleet race by a paramedic with just three miles to go but was able to finish it as a fellow runner agreed to complete the last leg with him

He had slipped and slid down the muddy course, falling in nine inches of mud multiple times and grazing his nose, legs and arm en route, before reaching the finish line.

