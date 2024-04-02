Simon Calder’s culinary odyssey through Shan Shui Po, Hong Kong

Join Simon Calder on his latest trip to Hong Kong as he explores Shan Shui Po – or Deep Water Pier in Cantonese – in the Kowloon district.

Here he embarks on a colourful food tour, taking in the delicious delights of the Kung Wu Bean Curd factory, the delectable dim sum of Tim Ho Wan, and unique iced coffees served by Colour Brown Coffee Shop.

Wrapping up his action-packed day, Simon discovers the unusual history (and famous cheesecake) of youth hostel Mei Ho House.