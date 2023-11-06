Prince William shows off rowing skills as he wins Singapore boat race

The Prince of Wales was praised as “a natural” as his team won a dragon boat race on the Marina Reservoir against a backdrop of Singapore’s most famous landmarks.

Prince William, wearing a black cap and white polo shirt, was praised by a teammate from the British Dragons before another said the prince “didn’t miss a stroke” after he took part in a race on a 22-seater boat.

The royal spent time with locals, British expats living in Singapore and representatives from across the Commonwealth on Monday morning (6 November).