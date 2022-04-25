Skydivers’ attempt to swap planes mid-air fails

Two skydivers failed an an attempt to swap planes mid-air, in what would have been the first stunt of its kind.

Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington performed a synchronised nosedive at 14,000ft, turned their engines off and left their planes.

They then attempted to skydive into each other's aircraft.

Though Aitkins successfully got into Farrington's plane, Farrington had to abandon his attempt after getting into difficulty.

"Everybody is safe and sound and I guess that's the important part," Farrington said.

