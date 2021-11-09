A baby two-toed sloth surprised keepers at ZSL London Zoo with a speedy birth last month.

Handlers were aware that the sloth’s mother, Marilyn, was due in October but were taken by surprise when they found she had calmly gone into labour and given birth at a speed uncharacteristically fast for the famously slow-moving species.

The baby, named Terry, was born on 24 October and is said to be "doing really well".

London Zoo have shared the first adorable footage of the newborn, but will not know its sex until vets analyse its DNA.

