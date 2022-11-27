The next Sony Playstation could be ‘another four years away’

Playstation fans could be waiting a while to get their hands on the next model of console, as Sony is reportedly not looking to release the Playstation 6 until "sometime after 2026".

A document submitted to the UK's CMA about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard suggest it will be early 2027, however, Sony are yet to confirm the news themselves.

Following the trend of previous consoles, which had lifespans of six and seven years, this would correlate with the Playstation 6 being released around the expected time.

