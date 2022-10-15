Splashdown: Nasa’s Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth

Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft safely splashed down to earth on Friday, 14 October, in Florida.

The splashdown in Jackson marked the completion of the agency’s fourth commercial crew mission to the International Space Station.

Four international crew members spent a total of 170 days in orbit.

“This international crew has spent nearly six months on the International Space Station conducting science for the benefit of all. Their work aboard the orbiting laboratory will help prepare future explorers for future space missions,” said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson.

