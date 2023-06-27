SpaceX Starship completes six-engine static test fire at base in Texas

SpaceX conducted a six-engine static test fire of the Starship vehicle on Monday 26 June.

The craft will eventually be paired with a Super Heavy booster for the second test flight of the company’s fully-reusable launch system.

Founder Elon Musk said in a Twitter post that the firing was a “key milestone completed for flight two.”

The six engines at the base of the Starship vehicle were ignited for about six seconds early on Monday morning and the firing took place at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in south Texas.

Musk has estimated the launch pad, Starship and Super Heavy booster could be ready to support a second launch in around six weeks.