Taylor Swift appeared to be confused as boos rang out when she appeared on the Super Bowl 2025 jumbotron as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (9 February).

The “Karma” singer joined Ice Spice and the Haim sisters in the stands of New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome as they watched Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

After she was shown on the screen to a negative welcome, Swift appeared to ask: “What’s going on?”

Serena Williams, who appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, defended Swift on X telling the musician “Don’t listen to those boos.”