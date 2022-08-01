Taylor Swift's spokesperson responds to private jet criticism

A report naming Taylor Swift as the “biggest celebrity... polluter of this year” is “blatantly incorrect,” according to a spokesperson for the singer.

Ms Swift topped a list of celebrities with the worst emissions compiled by Yard, citing tweets from the CelebJets Twitter page.

The report said that Ms Swift had taken 170 flights since January 2022, with an average flight time of 80 minutes.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals...To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” the representative told the LA Times.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.