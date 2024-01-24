An alligator that was completely frozen in a lake poked its nose out through the ice to breathe, incredible footage shows.

The footage, which was filmed during an extreme cold snap in Texas, shows the creature hibernating at the Gator Country wildlife and adventure park.

Owner Gary Saurage said the animal breathes through the hole and has slowed its heartbeat to only three beats per minute to survive.

"It has pushed its snout up through so it can get oxygen so it can breathe - that animal is in full hibernation," he said.