Trapped baby and mum elephant rescued from pit in Thailand

A stranded mother elephant and her calf were rescued from a golf course drain in Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand on July 13.

The one-year-old calf was closely guarded by her mother after falling into the muddy hole.

Wildlife volunteers tranquilised the mother in order to rescue the trapped baby before she too became stuck in the drain after hitting her head against a concrete structure.

Rescuers used a crane to lift the jumbo out before providing CPR to revive her.

The calf later suckled on its mother until she regained consciousness.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.