A child went viral on TikTok after refusing to move unless his mother calls him Spider-Man.

This is the adorable moment when King, 2, is so convinced he’s the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger that he refuses to move until he’s called Spider-Man, in a TikTok from 15 November 2023.

He strikes Spidey’s iconic pose and stays in position until his mother relents, finally saying: “Come on Spider-Man.”

“He literally does this all the time … he definitely thinks he’s Spider-Man,” said King’s mother.