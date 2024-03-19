Prince Harry’s future in US questioned by Nigel Farage after Trump interview

Nigel Farage has suggested that Prince Harry’s future in the United States could be compromised after an interview with Donald Trump.

The GB News presenter sat down with the presidential hopeful at Mar-a-Lago this week and teased discussion around the Duke of Sussex, Mr Trump’s “bloodbath” comments and his “definitive” answer on Nato.

“I wouldn’t fancy Prince Harry’s future in America if he lied on his visa form,” Mr Farage said, sharing a clip on social media.

Harry is currently embroiled in a legal battle over his US visa application after he admitted to past drug use in his highly controversial memoir Spare.

