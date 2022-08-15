Boardmasters: Whirlwind sends tents flying through the air at festival

Music fans were taken by surprise when their tents were whipped into the air by a whirlwind at Boardmasters Festival.

Footage recorded by Steven Peddle on 13 August shows camping equipment circling in the sky above the site in Cornwall.

Peddle can be heard commenting that a man was struck by one of the flying tents, which “wrapped round his head.”

The annual event in Newquay sees a combination of live music performances and surfing and skateboarding competitions.

