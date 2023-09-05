The “world’s loneliest lion” has returned to his natural habitat after he was abandoned in a private zoo for five years.

Lion Ruben, 15, was the only animal left in a private zoo in Armenia after it closed. While all the other lions were relocated, Ruben was left behind in a tiny concrete cell for five long years.

Now, Ruben has made a 5,200-mile journey from Armenia to South Africa.

The epic journey was organised by Animals Defenders International (ADI) and Qatar Airways Cargo.

ADI President Jan Creamer said: “Seeing him walk on grass for the first time, hearing the voices of his own kind, with the African sun on his back, brought us all to tears.”