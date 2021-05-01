‘Pizzly bears’, which are a crossbreed of polar bears and grizzly bears, could soon start growing in number as a result of global warming, a leading biologist has warned.

The animal, also known as a grolar bear, was reported to have first been spotted in 2006 after an American hunter shot a creature with white fur and brown patches.

A DNA test of the animal, which also had the long claws and humped back commonly associated with a grizzly bear, revealed that it was the new hybrid – according to a report by The Associated Press at the time.