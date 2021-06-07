Footage of the aftermath of a deadly train crash in Pakistan shows the mangled compartments of two express trains that collided on Monday morning.

The crash in the southern Sindh province killed at least 38 passengers and injured dozens of others. The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterwards.

Rescuers were working throughout the morning to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. The toll could rise further as rescuers gain access to crushed carriages, authorities said.