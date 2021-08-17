Distressing footage shows Sahraa Karimi, an independent filmmaker, running through Kabul as Taliban insurgents gained control of the Afghan capital over the weekend. Fear is visible in her eyes.

Karimi begged for help on social media, saying the militants were coming to “kill us.”

“The Taliban entered Kabul, unfortunately, and we were detained,” she said in the Instagram video. “Pray for us.”

She later posted that she had help to get out of Kabul and was “alive and safe.”

There is deep apprehension about what the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan will mean for women, children and minorities.