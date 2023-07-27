Niger army announces coup and president’s removal on national TV

Niger soldiers announced on national television that president Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power.

Late on Wednesday, 26 July, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, flanked by nine other officers, claimed that defence and security forces had decided: “Put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance.”

The country’s borders are closed and a nationwide curfew has been declared, Abdramane added.

It is the seventh coup in the West and Central Africa region since 2020.