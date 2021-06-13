Londoners caught a glimpse of Joe Biden’s presidential aeroplane as it came in to land at Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

The US President was travelling to London following the G7 summit in Cornwall, where he had been meeting with fellow leaders.

The iconic blue and white Boeing 747 roared across the capital before touching down at London Heathrow airport, as revealed in this exclusive footage.

President Biden was landing in London before making his way to Windsor Castle for a reception with Queen Elizabeth.