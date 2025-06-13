Watch as the CEO of Air India says he plans to be “fully transparent” following the deadly plane crash which claimed the lives of 241 people onboard on Thursday (12 June).

Speaking on Friday (13 June), Campbell Wilson confirmed the official death toll from flight A1 171 and said the airline “grieves for those affected, their families and their loved ones”.

“We know investigations will take time but will be fully transparent and support the process for as long as it takes,” he added.

He announced that a team of engineering staff and caregivers are now at the crash site to “give support” and also revealed Air India has set up assistance centres to facilitate travel for family members to Ahmedabad.

Mr Cambell also said that £85,000 will be given to each of the victims’ families.