This Morning pay tribute to guest who died in Air India crash

This Morning has paid emotional tribute to a guest who died on Air India flight 171.

Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, who ran a spiritual wellness centre, and his husband Jamie were both onboard the flight which crashed in western India yesterday (12 June).

This Morning host Dermot O'Leary said: “Fiongal appeared on this morning twice this year. We loved his energy that he brought to the studio.”

The couple had posted videos online about their flight just before boarding at Ahmedabad Airport.