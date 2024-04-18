Man’s ‘dangerous’ laser attack on Airbus 320 plane carrying 200 passengers

This is the moment a man launches a “dangerous” laser attack on an Airbus 320 plane carrying 200 passengers as it prepares to land at a UK airport.

Andrew Wilson, 53, aimed the laser directly at the aircraft flying over Yeovil on its descent to Bristol Airport on 14 August, last year.

One of the plane pilots said the laser attack happened during a “critical stage” of the flight.

The pilot said: “Laser attacks on aircraft also have the ability to temporarily ‘flash blind’.

“Rendering one or both pilots blind whilst they are flying is obviously extremely dangerous.”

Wilson, of Martock, Somerset, was sentenced to four months imprisonment at Taunton Crown Court on 11 April.