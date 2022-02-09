Sleep deprived residents living near a deafening tower block alarm that has been ringing for almost a week said that they are going “crazy”.

Children and parents have had sleepless nights and animals have been left anxious because of the racket which started last Tuesday (1/7/22).

Furious residents at Staner Court, a block of flats in Newington, Kent, have complained to the council about the never-ending sound which can be heard from a mile away.

Crystal Pryor has said the noise from the alarm is damaging her ability to perform well in job interviews.

