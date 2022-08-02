Stranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead

A trio of boaters celebrated after being located by a US Coast Guard helicopter in Alaska last Friday (29 July).

The group became stranded in Hazen Bay for two days after departing from Chevak.

They were due to arrive in Newtok the same evening but failed to reach their destination.

As the helicopter approached, one man could be seen waving a large flag, while two others appeared to jump for joy at the site of the Coast Guard.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.