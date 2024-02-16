Alex Batty, the British teenager found in France six years after he went missing, has given an update as he adapts to life back in the UK.

Alex was found in December, more than half a decade after his mother Melanie Batty and grandfather David took the then 11-year-old, on what was supposed to be a week-long vacation.

The 18-year-old said he had “a lot to make up for” as he gave an update on his life back in the UK.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today (16 February), Alex revealed he now has a new girlfriend and is enjoying life in the UK.