Alex Murdaugh confronted about changing his story about night of murders

Alex Murdaugh was confronted head-on about changing his story about what he did and where he was the night his wife and son were murdered.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters can be seen grilling the disgraced attorney after he returned to the witness stand on Friday, 24 February.

Mr Murdaugh admitted that he lied about not going to the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul the night they were killed.

“You, like so many times over the course of your life, had to back up and make a new story,” Mr Waters said to Mr Murdaugh.

