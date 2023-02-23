Alex Murdaugh sobs while giving testimony during double murder trial

Alex Murdaugh wiped away tears as he gave testimony during his trial for the double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

He sobbed as he was asked questions about his deceased son's phone.

During his testimony on Thursday, 23 February, Mr Murdaugh admitted that he lied about his alibi the night of the murders.

The 54-year-old confessed that he lied about not going to the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul that night.

He insisted that he is innocent of the brutal slayings.

