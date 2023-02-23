Tearful Alex Murdaugh declares love for wife and son during cross-examination

Alex Murdaugh became emotional as he was asked during his double murder trial testimony if he loved his wife and son.

"Did I love him? Like no other ... him and Buster," he said of Paul, adding he loved Maggie "more than anything."

After he was asked in the stand if he killed Maggie, he said: "I did not kill Maggie, I did not kill Paul."

"I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul. Ever. Under any circumstances."

Mr Murdaugh is pleading not guilty to both murders.

