Alex Murdaugh offers his own theory of why wife and son were killed

Alex Murdaugh shared his own theory of why his wife Maggie and son Paul were killed during his cross-examination.

Murdaugh is on trial for their double murder - something he claims to be innocent of.

The disgraced attorney told the court that he believes that his family members were killed in retribution for the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

He told the court that since Paul was criminally charged in connection to the crash, the family saw a "vile" social media backlash.

"The wrong person saw and read that," he said.

