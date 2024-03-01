The wife of Alexei Navalny has shared a touching tribute to her husband on the day of the Putin critic’s funeral.

Yulia Navalnaya shared a video montage of special moments with her husband on Instagram on Friday (1 March). The clips include footage of him enjoying a family meal, partying at a concert, and playing computer games with his son.

Ms Navalnaya said in her caption: “I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to make you up there happy and proud of me. I don't know if I can do it or not, but I'll try.”

Ms Navalnaya did not attend the funeral service in Russia over safety concerns.