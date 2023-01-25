Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry went on strike on Wednesday in protest over pay, marking the first time UK employees of the e-commerce giant have walked out.

It’s expected that 300 staff members at the site will join the action called by the GMB union.

They are protesting against a pay rise the union said is worth 50p an hour.

“A tiny proportion of our workforce are involved,” an Amazon spokesperson said of the strike.

“We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we’re proud to offer competitive pay.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.