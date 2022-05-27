Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Depp of ‘victim blaming at its most disgusting’

Amber Heard’s lawyers have accused Johnny Depp of “victim blaming at its most disgusting” in closing arguments of the former couple’s defamation trial.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Speaking on behalf of Ms Heard, Benjamin J Rottenborn said: “You saw her on the stand testify with her own mouth exactly what she went through...They want to penalise Ms Heard for not speaking about that earlier?”

