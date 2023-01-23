Ambulance workers strike for third time in five weeks in pay dispute

Ambulance workers staged their third strike in five weeks on Monday, 23 January, amid a continuing dispute over pay.

Around 15,000 Unison members were set to walk out, joined by 5,000 NHS colleagues at two hospital trusts in Liverpool.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians, control room staff, and other 999 crew members across services in London, Yorkshire, the north west, north east and south west of England from 7am.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been urged to find the money to pay health workers “fairly” in order to bring the walkouts to an end.

Sign up for our newsletters.