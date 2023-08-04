Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday 4 August to be released from house arrest.

Standing outside his large home near Bucharest, Tate told the media he expected to be “completely exonerated”.

“I’ve seen lots of people sticking up for me, lots of people defending me and I’ve not seen a single person stand up and say that I have hurt them,” he added.

Despite being released from house arrest, Tate will not be able to leave the country.