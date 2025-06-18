Angela Rayner and Chris Philp got into a fiery clash over immigration and housing during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (18 June).

Filling in for their respective party leaders, the pair flung jabs at one another as Philp accused Rayner of having a “brass neck” for saying that illegal immigration under Labour is under control.

The deputy prime minister called out what she said was the Conservatives’ “rubbish” and demanded an apology, with the speaker soon having to call for order during the heated exchange.

Philp then accused Labour of priorisiting “housing illegal immigrants over young people”, to which Rayner replied by slamming the Tories for “spiffing £1million up the wall” on asylum hotels.