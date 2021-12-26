AOC takes part in 'Hot Chip Challenge' in Christmas Day livestream

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram Live on Christmas Day to partake in the 'Hot Chip Challenge'.

The New York congresswoman said she recieved the spicy snack in her stocking.

"This was in my stocking, a spicy one-chip-challenge" she said during the broadcast.

The aim of the game is to eat the single, but incredibly spicy chip, and last as long as possible without drinking anything to ease the heat.

The 32-year-old politician lasted less than two minutes before ending the stream. "Bye, y'all. Merry Christmas!" she said as she logged off.

