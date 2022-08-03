Archie Battersbee's mother has said that she is "absolutely deflated" after the European Court of Human Rights denied an application to postpone the removal of her son's life support.

Archie, 12, was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," at home in April.

Doctors were due to switch off his life support at 11am on Wednesday, 3 August, but waited for the ECHR’s decision after Archie’s parents made a last-minute bid.

"Absolutely deflated, just so let down...that was our last option... It's just unfair," Archie's mother Hollie Dance said.

