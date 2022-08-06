Archie Battersbee ‘fought until the very end’, says mother as she announces death

Archie Battersbee’s mother has announced the death of her brain-damaged son, saying he “fought until the very end”.

The 12-year-old was taken off life support at 10am and passed away just over two hours later, at 12:15pm.

“I’m the proudest mum in the world, such a beautiful little boy, he fought right until the very end,” Hollie Dance said, speaking outside the Royal London Hospital.

Ella Rose Carter, the fiance of Archie’s eldest brother Tom, also spoke on behalf of the family.

