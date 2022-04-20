Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after fainting and falling under train in Argentina

A woman said she is lucky to be alive after she fell underneath a train in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina's national railway operator Trens Argentinos released a clip of the incident, where the woman fainted and fell off the platform into the gap between the train carriages. As she falls, people on the platform raise their hands and look away.

The woman was pulled from underneath the carriage and received medical treatment on the platform.

