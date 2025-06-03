Arnold Schwarzenegger tells world ‘stop whining’ over Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger told environmentalists critical of Donald Trump’s administration: “Stop whining and get to work.”

The former Republican governor of California's call came after Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he canceled nearly $4 billion in project grants, in another massive blow to clean energy and greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts in the U.S. under the 47th president's administration.

Speaking at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna on Tuesday (3 June), an event he helps organize, Mr Schwarzenegger said he keeps hearing people ask, “What is the point of fighting for a clean environment when the government of the United States says climate change is a hoax and coal and oil is the future?”

To that he responds: "You can’t just sit around and make excuses because one guy in a very nice White House on Pennsylvania Avenue doesn’t agree with you."