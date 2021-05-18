Footage from Spain’s northern African enclave of Ceuta shows migrants illegally swimming into the Spanish territory from neighbouring Morocco.

People can be seen swimming around a border fence that juts out into the sea to separate the city of Ceuta from Morocco, and then running along the beach.

Around 6,000 people – including about 1,500 minors - had crossed into Spain by Tuesday morning, according to the Spanish government.

The sudden influx of migrants comes as Moroccans take advantage of relaxed border controls amid heightened tensions between Rabat and Madrid.