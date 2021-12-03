Stepmother caught lying about Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' fatal collapse

Footage released by West Midlands Police appears to show Emma Tustin, stepmother to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes , lying about her stepson’s fatal collapse.

Tustin was convicted of murdering Arthur on Thursday (2 December) at Coventry Crown Court with her sentencing to come today.

Her partner and Arthur’s father, Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of manslaughter, after his son suffered an “unsurvivable brain injury” on 16 June 2020.

Tustin carried out the fatal assault on Arthur while in the sole care of her stepson at her Solihull home, violently shaking him and repeatedly banging his head.