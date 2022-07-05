Labour MP Paul Blomfield was in tears as he shared the story of his father’s death and gave his backing to proposals to legalise assisted dying.

He had to stop several times as he told the story of how his father took his own life after receiving diagnosis for inoperable cancer.

“My dad wasn’t suicidal, he loved life,” Mr Blomfield said.

“He was 87, at that age, he had inevitably watched many of his friends go, often miserably. He’d talk with me about their last days and would always be clear, he would rather end things.”

