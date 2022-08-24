Independent TV
Elderly Jewish man attacked with fire extinguisher in New York
An elderly Jewish man was attacked with a fire extinguisher in Williamsburg, New York City, on Saturday, 20 August.
A second Jewish man, 66, told police that he was attacked in a similar manner on the same night, in a seemingly connected hate crime half a mile from the other attack.
Footage shared by the New York Police Department (NYPD) unit on Monday shows the 72-year-old being approached by man with a fire extinguisher and getting doused, and the 66-year-old man running from a group of two.
No arrests have so far been made.
