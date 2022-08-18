Liz Truss quizzed over leaked audio suggesting British workers need to ‘graft’

Liz Truss has been quizzed on a leaked audio clip revealed by the Guardian in which she said that British workers need "more graft."

The Tory leadership candidate said that Britons needed the "skill and application" of foreign rivals, in a recording from when she was chief secretary to the treasury.

When Sky News asked Ms Truss if she still believed there was still a problem with British Working culture, she said: "What is needed in this country is more economic opportunity... I want a high wage high growth economy."

