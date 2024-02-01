Watch: Moment three-year-old trapped inside claw machine freed by police

A three-year-old trapped inside a Hello Kitty claw machine at a shopping centre in Australia, was freed by police on Sunday, 28 January.

Queensland Police smashed the glass to free Ethan, who appeared relaxed amongst plush toys as his father stood nearby.

“Ethan and the Police: 1, claw Machine: 0,” Queensland Police said.

As the toddler was safely returned to his family, an officer joked: “You won a prize, which one do you want?”

“We are in discussions with the vendor of the claw machines just to look at measures that we can put in place to avoid this happening in the future,” a Retail First Group spokesperson said.