Hazardous dust storm turns sky eerie orange as residents urged to ‘stay inside’

Parts of Australia have been hit by a hazardous dust storm which has turned the sky completely orange, with the public warned to stay inside.

Footage shared by the District Council of Orroroo Carrieton shows a fierce storm raging across a town in South Australia, with trees and signs shaking wildly.

“Stay safe everyone, stay off the roads and inside if you possibly can”, the council said online.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for most of the state.

The storm has also spread to New South Wales, with the state’s health agency issuing alerts for very poor air quality.